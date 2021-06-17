MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,796 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,694 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 170,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIN remained flat at $$3.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 232,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

