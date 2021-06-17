MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.35

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.35 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

MGEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

