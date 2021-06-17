Michael Arntz Sells 15,521 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00.

SMAR stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

