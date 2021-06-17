Michael P. Plisinski Sells 6,908 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.