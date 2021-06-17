Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after buying an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,819,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

