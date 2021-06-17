Mike Butterworth Purchases 30,800 Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) Stock

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) insider Mike Butterworth acquired 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £29,876 ($39,033.19).

PRES traded up GBX 8.61 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.61 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 108,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,328. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pressure Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.85.

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pressure Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.