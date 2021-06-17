Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Sells $233,595.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at $786,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dino Dimarino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $214,830.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mimecast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mimecast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

