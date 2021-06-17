MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 27,710 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $63.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

