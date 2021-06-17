Minter Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $39,906.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $28.73 million and $39,906.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00140927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,294,292,675 coins and its circulating supply is 4,089,083,108 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

