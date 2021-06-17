Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.54.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.89. The stock has a market cap of C$841.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.81. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

