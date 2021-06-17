Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,966 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $616.87. The stock had a trading volume of 847,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.