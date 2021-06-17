Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $111,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 588,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 465.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in salesforce.com by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.88. 226,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The stock has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.