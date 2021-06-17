Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.29% of John Bean Technologies worth $97,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $873,656. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.