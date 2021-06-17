Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1,347.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,703 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Parker-Hannifin worth $75,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $10.72 on Thursday, reaching $285.23. 31,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

