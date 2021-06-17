Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 112,853 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112,853 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $163,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.66 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $326.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

