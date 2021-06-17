Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $135,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $76.53. 7,076,606 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70.

