Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $18.93 or 0.00049576 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $21.28 million and $24,856.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00144272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00180251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.31 or 0.00909482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.84 or 1.00032934 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.