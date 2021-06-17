Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce $252.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $913.87 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.99. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

