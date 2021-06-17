Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Insiders have sold a total of 156,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

