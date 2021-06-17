Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.28% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

