Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,427 shares of company stock worth $117,342,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $358.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

