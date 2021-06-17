Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 131,950 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78.

