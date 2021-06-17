Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,982 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

GDDY stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

