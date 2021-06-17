Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$71.00 during trading hours on Friday. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

