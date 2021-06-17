Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$71.00 during trading hours on Friday. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

