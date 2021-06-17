MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $9.27 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a P/E ratio of -185.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

