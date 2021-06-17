MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $358.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MongoDB by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

