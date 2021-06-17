MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $364.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,831. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total value of $4,916,964.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $36,976,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,427 shares of company stock worth $117,342,086 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

