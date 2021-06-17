Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MOAEF stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. Mongolia Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

About Mongolia Energy

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

