MoonTrust Price Up 60.3% Over Last Week (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $127,893.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

