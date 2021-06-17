Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 13,463 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 144.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,248,905. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.