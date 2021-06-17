Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,628 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.