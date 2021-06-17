Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 548,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $286,336,000 after buying an additional 164,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 56,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.54. The firm has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

