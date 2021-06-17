Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,920 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,571 shares of company stock worth $1,998,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

