Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,210 ($28.87). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,205 ($28.81), with a volume of 51,457 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,186.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total transaction of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.