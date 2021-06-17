Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Down 31.7% in May

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MOTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Motion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Motion Acquisition by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

