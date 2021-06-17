Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Motus GI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of MOTS remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.62.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.