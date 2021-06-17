MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

MP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.95.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

