Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GRIL remained flat at $$1.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,979. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48. Muscle Maker has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

