Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $303.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

