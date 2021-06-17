Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 702,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 32.74%.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

