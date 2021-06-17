Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $35.82. 72,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,813. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $657.33 million, a P/E ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 141,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

