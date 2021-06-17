National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report released on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

