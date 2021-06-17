National Bank Financial Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$40.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.74.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at C$41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$22.80 billion and a PE ratio of -48.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.34.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.