National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.48 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.80.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.80. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$59.34 and a one year high of C$98.03. The firm has a market cap of C$31.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

