National Bankshares Lowers Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) to Sector Perform

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.69.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.38. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.