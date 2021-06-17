Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in May

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Natixis stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84. Natixis has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Natixis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Natixis in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

