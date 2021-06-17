Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Natura &Co by 17.8% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 783,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

