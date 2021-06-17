Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
