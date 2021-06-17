Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $35,210.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $177,529. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

