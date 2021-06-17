Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 181,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 43,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,872. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

