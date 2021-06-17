Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 8.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 17,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 493,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

NMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

